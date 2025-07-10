Flathead Co Planning Board tables recommendation on proposed Lakeside luxury resort

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Planning Board held a public hearing Wednesday night regarding a preliminary plat request for development of a proposed luxury resort in Lakeside.

The member-only development would be called the Flathead Lake Club and would sit on 1,700 acres with 359 residential lots and a golf course.

The first public hearing regarding the proposed development in Lakeside lasted more than five hours including 3 hours of public comment.

The Flathead County Planning Board decided to table their recommendation on the project until an August 13 meeting to allow more time to review new information presented to the board.

Representatives from 406 Engineering out of Kalispell spoke on behalf of applicant Flathead Friends LLC which is backed by the Arizona-based Discovery Land Company.

Discovery Land Company owns private luxury resorts around the world including the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky.

If the project is approved, representatives from 406 Engineering said the development on Trappers Creek Road would be completed in five phases starting in March of 2026.

Flathead Lake Club would construct their own water system and turn over ownership and operation to the Lakeside Water and Sewer District.

The majority of public comment at the meeting opposed the project citing major traffic concerns on Highway 93.

“Ambulance, sheriff, fire, they would all be hindered, god forbid someone died because the road is too congested and they can’t get through, Lakeside as it sits today is not prepared for this influx of new people,” said Lakeside Resident Kirk Kleinen.

“This type of high-density exclusive development does not match the established rural area that currently exists in Lakeside, I urge you to deny this proposed plat Approval,” said Lakeside Resident Holly Hand.

Flathead Lakers, a nonprofit that aims to protect and improve water quality in the region voiced concerns regarding environmental impacts from the proposed development.

“But we believe that this project location even on a seasonal stream feeding into Stoner Creek and Flathead Lake, could have adverse effects on water quality in the lake and the watershed,” said Flathead Lakers Executive Director Coby Gierke.

Representatives from 406 Engineering said the development could be an economic boost to the region providing jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue for local schools and public services.

