Flathead community holds vigil to honor victims of Kalispell murder-suicide

A large crowd gathered at Kalispell’s Depot Park Saturday night for a community vigil to show support for the victims family from last weekend’s murder-suicide in Kalispell.

Memorial wreaths and flowers were placed in remembrance of Katie Olson-Hartley and her young children aged six years old and seven months old who were tragically killed.

Flathead County first responders were also honored at the vigil.

The Kalispell Police Department reports Nicholas Olson-Hartley shot his wife and children before dying by suicide on May 11.