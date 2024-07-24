Flathead County Agency on Aging seeks donations of meat from fair livestock sale

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana Fair is quickly approaching, and one county agency is hoping to use the market livestock sale to help their cause.

The Flathead County Agency on Aging (AOA) is looking for support from the community in purchasing steers and hogs from the 4H livestock sale.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the AOA has seen a 40% increase in Meals on Wheels recipients and state and federal funding are not keeping up with the need.

They are asking members of the community and businesses to purchase a steer or hog to donate to help provide protein for the Meals on Wheels program.

The AOA serves about 450 meals a day to the elderly community and one steer alone can provide about 1,500 meals for the program.

“I just love this idea of 4H students raising these animals and businesses and individuals in the community, they're investing in their future by supporting and buying up the life that the market livestock auction, or the market livestock sale. And then what if some of those animals go back to the elders in their community? That circle of support just really speaks to me as a way of that we're all connected and that we can do this together,” said Flathead County Agency on Aging Director Carla Dyment

To donate an animal from the livestock sale you must check the box to donate to Meals on Wheels on the purchase ticket. Anyone with questions about how to donate to the Agency on Aging can contact them at 406-758-5730.