University of Montana proposes cutting master’s programs in literature and economics

The University of Montana has proposed terminating its master’s degree programs for literature and economics and pausing minors in both Chinese and Irish studies.

The minor programs were identified for a moratorium due to declining enrollment, Dave Kuntz, UM’s director of strategic communications, wrote in an email to Montana Free Press.

The decision to cut the master’s programs was driven by “broader institutional considerations to steward instructional financial resources toward areas of higher strategic priority,” Kuntz said.

If the cuts are approved, the programs will “teach out” remaining students to ensure they can graduate, but will no longer admit new students, he said.

Kuntz declined to specify how many faculty or employees will be affected, citing a respect for their privacy, but said “very few” are impacted.

The proposals will be reviewed by the university’s Faculty Senate before going to the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education for final approval.

In a statement to Montana Free Press, Economics Department Chair Amanda Dawsey said enrollment in the master’s program has remained stable and has always been intentionally small to enable faculty mentoring, independent research and development of advanced skills.

Dawsey said the program is cost-effective, as graduate courses also serve as upper-level undergraduate electives. The program review will involve the Faculty Senate and the Montana University System Board of Regents, she said.

“We are confident that, through this shared governance process, these bodies will recognize the program’s long record of success, its efficient use of resources and its continuing value to the University of Montana and the state it serves,” Dawsey said.

English Department students and alumni objected to the proposal in a letter to university administrators, urging reconsideration.

“As we face a maelstrom of change caused by new technologies such as generative AI, supporting literacy and writing are among the most prudent and cost-effective investments the University can make,” the letter said.

The decision stems from the Board of Regents’ seven-year program review and UM’s annual academic portfolio review, Kuntz said. That the proposed termination of the master’s programs was tied to increased graduate student stipends negotiated by the Graduate Employee Union, as mentioned in the students’ letter, is “an allegation without merit,” he said.

All decisions are made collaboratively between the university’s provost and the dean of the college impacted and follow Faculty Senate procedures, Kuntz said. That includes review by curriculum committees and the full senate before the proposal is submitted to the Commissioner of Higher Education.

While the minors will be placed in program moratorium, which preserves them for future reconsideration, the university does not expect to reinstate either program due to current enrollment levels, Kuntz said.

Last academic year, about seven students were enrolled in the Irish studies minor, down about half from 2018, according to the university. The number of students enrolled in the Chinese studies minor dropped from about 24 in 2018 to 10 last academic year.

The literature master’s program saw enrollment drop from 16 students in 2018 to eight last year, according to the university. That number is up from the previous two years. Last year, five students were enrolled in the economics master’s program, down from eight in recent years.

UM will continue its graduate course offerings in literature through the master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, Kuntz said. That program has seen enrollment increase annually since 2022 and is at capacity, he said.

The creative writing program “will continue to be a priority as a UM strength and [a] program that has seen steady, strong enrollment,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz said the annual review “has as much to do with ensuring UM’s growing programs have the resources they need to thrive as it does with putting programs into moratorium.”

Several new undergraduate programs, including criminology and cybersecurity, have seen enrollment increase and need resources to grow, he said.

