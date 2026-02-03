Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missoula City Council votes to adopt the Unified Development Code

The Unified Development Code provides a new structure for how zoning is set, with an emphasis on dense housing and mixed-use areas.
MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council passed the city’s new zoning code, the Unified Development Code, on Monday night, following years of work.

Watch: Missoula City Council approves new zoning rules:

Zoning is essentially the set of rules that developments have to follow when building structures in each district.

There were some amendments to the initial plan, with one largely removing density maximums and another eliminating parking requirements.

The city hopes that the adoption of the code will streamline the process for more dense, affordable housing to be built.

