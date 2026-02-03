Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Kalispell Public Schools have signed a contract with Talos Security to provide additional security presence across all campuses. Superintendent Matt Jensen said the company will provide vehicle and foot patrols to work alongside already existing officers. (Read the full story)

This month, both Missoula's Hellgate Elementary and Victor schools are running a Safe Storage Campaign — hoping to stop child suicide while promoting responsible gun storage. Adults with kids can pick up trigger and cable locks through Feb. 23, to help prevent youth tragedies. (Read the full story)

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are officially coming to perform at Washington-Grizzly Stadium with special guest Carter Faith on July 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.. (Read the full story)