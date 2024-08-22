Flathead County E. coli outbreak case count increases

KALISPELL — We’re learning more information about the E. coli outbreak in Flathead County linked to undercooked or made-to-order wagyu beef burgers served at several restaurants.

The Flathead City-County Health Department tells MTN News there are now 22 cases associated with the outbreak, including one death. That’s up from the 14 cases originally reported.

Confirmed cases are being reported from out-of-state visitors who became ill after returning home. The person who died from E. coli infection was a resident of Arizona.

A second lawsuit connected to the E. coli outbreak has been filed in Flathead County District Court.