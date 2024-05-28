Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Flathead County Fairgrounds bleachers closed due to safety concerns

Flathead County Fairgrounds officials have closed the bleachers after they were deemed unsafe for use
Flathead Fairgrounds Bleachers
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
The Flathead County Fairgrounds arena and seating structures are nearly 100 years old and have seen considerable wear and tear.
Flathead Fairgrounds Bleachers
Posted at 2:42 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 16:42:40-04

KALISPELL — Flathead County Fairgrounds officials have closed their bleachers after they were deemed unsafe for use.

The fairground arena and seating structures are nearly 100 years old and have seen considerable wear and tear.

There are plans to redo the uncovered seating established in February as part of a capital improvement project.

The bleachers will remain closed through the 2024 event season.

The covered grandstands also must be inspected to adhere to the International Building Code and will remain closed until the inspection is complete.

The closure is expected to impact events throughout the summer.

Flathead County has a FAQ page for those seeking additional information at https://flathead.mt.gov/department-directory/fairgrounds.

