Flathead County Fairgrounds bleachers closed due to safety concerns

KALISPELL — Flathead County Fairgrounds officials have closed their bleachers after they were deemed unsafe for use.

The fairground arena and seating structures are nearly 100 years old and have seen considerable wear and tear.

There are plans to redo the uncovered seating established in February as part of a capital improvement project.

The bleachers will remain closed through the 2024 event season.

The covered grandstands also must be inspected to adhere to the International Building Code and will remain closed until the inspection is complete.

The closure is expected to impact events throughout the summer.

Flathead County has a FAQ page for those seeking additional information at https://flathead.mt.gov/department-directory/fairgrounds.