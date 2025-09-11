Flathead County hosts multiple 9/11 remembrance events

KALISPELL - It has been 24 years since the 9/11 attacks, and many communities in the Flathead Valley went out of their way on Thursday to never forget.

Even though it’s thousands of miles away from the attack sites, the Flathead Valley aims to never forget with multiple events in the area, including a Freedom Walk hosted by American Legion Post 137 in Kalispell.

“Every year, this time of year, we host a freedom walk; we go from this location to Depot Park,” American Legion Post 137 Commander Bob Lehman told MTN.

The annual event includes post members and the general public walking with flags and holding a remembrance ceremony. It has made its mark on the community.

“We've had a lot of people that plan their trips for the Flathead for this event,” Lehman said.

In Bigfork, the 9/11 Honor and Serve Foundation also puts on a yearly event where anyone can come to grieve and heal from the attacks.

CEO and Co-founder of the foundation, Bill Thomas, has been putting on the remembrances since 2014 and has had immense success.

“It's just to give folks a place to remember to say, it's 9/11, and I think there's a void there for places for people can go, so we try to fill that void," Thomas said.

Organizers know it is important to make sure that nobody involved in the 9/11 attacks is forgotten

“We fear a little bit that it's going to fade into history…the ceremonies are just a way of keeping awareness to the public, and I thank anybody that's remembering it today," Thomas told MTN.