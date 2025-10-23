BIGFORK — The Flathead County Jail Bond Initiative is a big issue on the November 4 ballot, prompting an information session for community members.

Law enforcement and other elected officials gathered in Bigfork on Wednesday night for an information session to educate the community about the initiative.

"We work for the people and I think that's the biggest thing we're trying to do and that's get as much education out there as we can," Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said.

Built in 1987, the Flathead County Jail is experiencing immense overcrowding as well as physical decay.

Watch to learn more about the Flathead County Jail Bond Initiative:

Flathead County officials host information session on $105M jail bond initiative

Officials say the jail has experienced everything from increased correctional officer risk to power outages to flooding.

"We have so many failing security mechanisms that are putting our officers at risk, so that is what we are trying to educate our community on," said Flathead County Sheriff's Office Detention Commander Jennifer Root.

To combat the issues, the county is looking for a $105 million bond to build a new jail at 225 Snowline Lane with higher capacity and many modern features, including a specialized housing unit allowing violent offenders or those with special needs to have private cells.

Maddie Kiefer/MTN News The Flathead County jail bond initiative is a big issue on the November 4, 2025, ballot, prompting an information session for community members on October 22, 2025.

"Overall, it's the technology, a better environment for our detention officers to work in and just a safer and more efficient facility," Heino said.

The bond is on the all-mail ballot for the November 4 General Election.

"We started this discussion at $140 million and we're doing $105 million, and again it came down to a little over $6 per month for a $600,000 house," Heino said.

Watch previous coverage: Flathead County launches bond initiative for new jail

Flathead New Jail Plans

Some voters are worried about the price tag and future financial impact, though.

"I'm going to indemnify my family for another twenty years for this building," one attendee said.

To help address concerns about the need for a new jail, officials are hosting tours to allow the public to witness the conditions for themselves.

"I would love to have anyone from the community come and see it, because seeing it yourself actually makes a big difference from just hearing it from us," Root said.

Sheriff Brian Heino believes that if the jail is not built now, the cost will only rise later.

"Originally looked at this discussion in '17, '18, and it was $50 to $60 million just for the price of goods and salaries and everything else, it's now at $105 million, it's going to go up probably," Heino said.