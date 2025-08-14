Flathead County Planning Board recommends approval of proposed Lakeside luxury resort

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Planning Board voted 5 to 1 in favor of recommending the approval of a preliminary plat request for the proposed Flathead Lake Club Resort.

The recommendation came after representatives from Flathead Lake Club gave a rebuttal to public comment submitted at last months planning board meeting.

The proposed resort sits on 1700 acres just south of Lakeside, and features 359 residential lots, a golf course and is backed by Discovery Land Company, which owns private resorts around the world including the Yellowstone Club near Big sky.

The recommendation now goes in front of the Flathead County Commissioners on August 21.