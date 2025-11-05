Flathead County voters approve $105M jail bond

KALISPELL — Flathead County voters approved the $105 million public safety facility bond Tuesday night, officially paving the way for a new jail to be built.

Results shared by Flathead County election officials late Tuesday showed 18,340 voters approved the bond while 13,568 Flathead residents voted to deny the initiative. The results are unofficial until provisional ballots are run, and the election is canvassed.



The approval comes after an extensive campaign by Flathead law enforcement to show county residents the conditions of the current detention center on Kalispell's Main Street. Over the past few months, leaders have opened the jail to public tours and held community information sessions.

Tuesday night's results appear to indicate the campaign worked.

Built in 1987, the Flathead County jail has experienced immense overcrowding as well as physical decay in recent years. The changing environment has increased the risk to correctional officers, caused power outages and even resulted in flooding, according to officials.

County leaders placed the $105 million bond in front of voters to combat the issues. The bond's passing means a new, bigger jail will be built at 225 Snowline Lane. The new facility will include many modern features, such as a specialized housing unit for violent offenders and inmates with special needs.

The bond initiative is repayable over 20 years. Taxpayers will see the financial impact starting in fiscal year 2026/2027. That aligns with the next property tax cycle.

Officials calculated the numbers and found that homes with a taxable value of $600,000 will pay just over $6 a month, for example.

