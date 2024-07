KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) reports they are dealing with several power outages on Tuesday afternoon.

The majority of the outages — which are impacting over 10,000 members — are concentrated along the north shore of Flathead Lake.

The Bigfork, Creston, Somers and Swan Lake areas are seeing the bulk of the outages.

The latest power outage information from FEC can be found at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181.