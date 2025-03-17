Flathead Lake State Park volunteer stewardship program seeking new members

KALISPELL — If you're looking to get outside and spend some time in the great outdoors, the Flathead Lake State Park volunteer stewardship program is recruiting new members.

The stewardship program organizes volunteers who are interested in dedicating time and energy to supporting the treasured parks on Flathead Lake.

Volunteers will take part in organized events throughout the year, including trail maintenance, site clean-ups, and other conservation efforts.

Participants who meet minimum volunteering requirements will be invited to a special appreciation day on Wild Horse Island.

Additionally, anyone who joins a group event or volunteers solo will get priority access to sign up for Flathead Lake State Park programs and events.

As an added bonus, volunteers will gain hands-on training in land management skills, such as trail upkeep, weed control and restoring disturbed areas.

Visit the Flathead Lake State Park Facebook page to sign up or contact the Flathead Lake Ranger Station at 406-837-3041 for more details.

Flathead Lake State Park includes six distinct park units encircling Flathead Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. Learn more here.