Flathead Valley Community College hosting Mini Career Fair

KALISPELL - The community is invited to stop by Flathead Valley Community College’s Mini Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Broussard Center Nursing and Health Science Building Lobby, will feature healthcare and human services employers.

Over a dozen regional employers will be offering a wide range of opportunities from direct care roles like medical assistants, surgical technologists and certified nurse aides to industry support positions in IT, marketing and office administration.

Attendees can enjoy free snacks and enter a drawing for a $25 gift card to the on-campus Eagle’s Nest Cafe or Common Grounds coffee shop while networking with employers.

Participating employers include The Springs at Whitefish, Kalispell Oral Surgery, A Plus Health Care, Immanuel Living, Logan Health, Cabinet Peaks Medical Center and more. View the full list online.

Contact FVCC’s Career Services at careers@fvcc.edu, call 406-756-3803 for additional information.