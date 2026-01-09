MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is considering adopting a new zoning code, the Unified Development Code, which could potentially shape the future of development in the city.

While zoning plays a major role in developments, it's just one factor among many that influence how projects move forward.

Missoula is looking to reform its zoning code, but what is zoning and how does it even work?

"So zoning is kind of a set of regulations in a title that has been decided upon by our governing body, which is City Council," said Emily Gluckin, a senior planner for the City of Missoula.

Regulations are essentially rules adopted by City Council that dictate how the city operates. For major subdivision applications alone, there are 41 pages of rules covering everything from building codes to parking requirements.

"To make sure that the building isn't gonna collapse on you," said Gluckin. “Parking regulations cover requirements like the number of spaces needed and where parking can be located on a site."

While zoning determines the overall makeup of a development, those rules don't necessarily dictate what kind of development can happen in a specific area.

The lower Rattlesnake serves as a good example. In the city's land use plan, it's designated as urban residential high, meaning the city hopes to see buildings ranging from single-family homes to large apartment complexes in the area.

However, this designation doesn't mean the city will only approve large apartment complex developments in the future. The city doesn't have that power.

"The way our zoning works is it's what's called pyramidal," said Gluckin.

Pyramidal zoning means that density builds on each zoning level. For areas with residential developments, single-family homes serve as the base that's allowed in all residential zones.

So while the lower Rattlesnake may be zoned for urban residential high, new single-family homes can still be built.

To summarize, zoning essentially works by the city setting certain rules for certain areas, then reviewing developments to ensure they comply with all those rules.

