Flathead Warming Center to be discussed at Kalispell City Hall meeting

KALISPELL — There has been some major controversy over the fate of the Flathead Warming Center, and on Monday evening, center representatives and the Kalispell City Council will have a special hearing on the matter.

The Flathead Warming Center provides beds, showers, laundry and other resources to the homeless community in Kalispell.

Flathead Warming Center representatives will have their first opportunity to speak with the city council on the possible revocation of their permit beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday in Kalispell City Hall.

The initial discussion on the permit began after multiple complaints from neighbors surrounding the Warming Center were brought to the attention of the Kalispell City Council.