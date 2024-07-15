Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Flathead Warming Center to be discussed at Kalispell City Hall meeting

Flathead Warming Center representatives and the Kalispell City Council will have a special hearing on Monday evening.
Flathead Warming Center
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jul 15, 2024

KALISPELL — There has been some major controversy over the fate of the Flathead Warming Center, and on Monday evening, center representatives and the Kalispell City Council will have a special hearing on the matter.

The Flathead Warming Center provides beds, showers, laundry and other resources to the homeless community in Kalispell.

 Flathead Warming Center representatives will have their first opportunity to speak with the city council on the possible revocation of their permit beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday in Kalispell City Hall.

The initial discussion on the permit began after multiple complaints from neighbors surrounding the Warming Center were brought to the attention of the Kalispell City Council.

More local news from KPAX
Whitefish High School

Flathead County

Whitefish School District hosting community meeting over proposed bond

MTN News
5:00 PM, Jul 15, 2024
Yellowstone Missoula Filming

Missoula County

TV series to resume filming in downtown Missoula

MTN News
2:34 PM, Jul 15, 2024
WA-GRIZ DRONE.jpg

Montana Grizzlies

Montana leaning into NIL collectives with growth of Good Ol' Grizzlies

Kyle Hansen
2:05 PM, Jul 15, 2024
Missoula Peak Fire Retardant Drop

Wildfire Watch

Miller Peak Fire burning 500 acres near Missoula, Evacuation Warning updated

MTN News
10:25 AM, Jul 15, 2024
Beach School Bus

Missoula County

Beach Transportation hosts fourth Bus Rodeo in Missoula

Derek Joseph
9:20 AM, Jul 15, 2024
Miller Peak Fire

Wildfire Watch

Evacuation Warning updated Miller Peak Fire near Missoula

Kathryn Roley
9:54 PM, Jul 14, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader