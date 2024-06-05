Watch Now
Kalispell City Council to hold hearing about Flathead Warming Center permit in July

Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 05, 2024

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council will be holding a hearing to speak with the Flathead Warming Center about the possible revocation of its permit.

The Warming Center is under review following several complaints from surrounding residents in the area including crime, littering and other issues.

The Kalispell City Council has hosted two workshops to discuss the future of the Flathead Warming Center.

Originally scheduled for July 1, the meeting has been moved to July 15, which is when the Kalispell City Council will hold a hearing to hear from the Warming Center about the issue.

According to the Flathead Warming Center executive director, this will be the first real opportunity they have had to respond to the accusations.

They also said if their permit is revoked it will leave hundreds of homeless people on the street this winter.

The hearing will be held on July 15 at 7 p.m. at Kalispell City Hall. It is open to the public to attend but no public comment will be accepted.

The council will vote on the matter at a later date.

