Flu cases on the rise in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Flu cases are on the rise in Flathead County.

Logan Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cory Short tells MTN that eight patients with influenza have been admitted into the hospital in recent weeks.

Dr. Short said Influenza Type A is the predominant strain right now with patients experiencing various symptoms including shortness of breath, low oxygen levels, fever, sore throat and cough.

He said vaccination is the best line of defense as influenza is expected to continue circulating through the month of March.

“Never too early to get the vaccine. Usually, you start to see your greatest benefit about two weeks after getting the vaccine, so as we roll into the holiday season, a lot of traveling, family time, we strongly encourage people who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated prior to those gatherings,” said Dr. Short.

Dr. Short said frequently washing your hands and staying home if you’re not feeling well helps prevent the spread of influenza.

The first Montana flu death of the 2025-2026 season was reported in Missoula County on December 1.