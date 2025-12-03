Glacier Park International Airport now offers visitor passes for non-travelers

KALISPELL — Glacier Park International Airport is now offering visitor passes for non-travelers who want to access areas beyond security after receiving feedback from the community.

People without a flight can get a pass to sit with loved ones before their flight, eat at restaurants, or visit gift shops. Visitors can apply online up to a week in advance and must go through security screening.

Applicants must provide their full legal name, date of birth, and sex, as well as legal identification such as a state ID or passport.

Airport Director Rob Ratkowski hopes the building can be used as more than just an airport.

"Really, ultimately our hope is to provide this as a community service. We, like I said, we want people to enjoy this building, not just ticketed passengers. It's a community building, and we're excited to get the community in it for more than just air travel," Ratkowski said.

Ratkowski notes that during busy time periods such as the summer or the holidays, passes may have limited availability due to flight passengers getting priority.