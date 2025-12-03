Missoula Salvation Army seeking Angel Tree sponsors, toy donations

MISSOULA — Toys for Tots isn’t taking place in Missoula or Ravalli counties this year after a long-time coordinator stepped down.

However, if you’d like to support kids and families in need this holiday season, the Salvation Army in Missoula is running their angel tree program.

"It's a wonderful program that helps kids up to 12 years old," Missoula Corps Officer Major Rob Covert said.

While applications to receive a present closed in October, anyone looking to sponsor an angel still can do so. People can request anywhere from one to 50 angel tags. The tags list what the child wants as gifts.

"I get emotional during this time of year because I absolutely love to see the faces on the parents, knowing that they may be going through a hard time right now. They may not be able to provide exactly what they want, but with the help of the Salvation Army, they're able to make sure that their kids aren't suffering. And that to me is the important thing, make sure that the kids have a good Christmas," Covert explained.

Also, donating new toys or hosting a toy drive is always an option.

“You can bring it to us here at 355 South Russell, or if you'd like, we can put together one of these wonderful displays and bring it to your business, and you can do a toy drive. Then just call us, and we'll come and do the pick up for you," Covert detailed.

Toys can be dropped off at Missoula’s Salvation Army on Russell Street any day before Christmas.