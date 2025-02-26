Fundraiser supports Teressa Brandt's ongoing recovery after fatal DUI crash

KALISPELL — It’s been close to three months since a suspected drunk driver crashed into a family near Bigfork killing a 33-year-old father-to-be, an unborn child and leaving Teressa Brandt fighting for her life.

The Flathead community can support Teressa and her family on Thursday, Feb. 27 during a silent auction and bingo event at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Kalispell — which is located at 139 First Ave West.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help cover Teressa’s ongoing medical expenses and travel expenses for the family as Teressa continues to recover.

Teressa’s sister Amanda Sharpe said Teressa is currently receiving care at a specialized traumatic brain injury facility in Spokane after spending multiple weeks at a hospital in Billings.

Amanda said Teressa spent 70 days in a coma at Logan Health in Kalispell but is now beginning to communicate on her own.

Amanda said it’s awe-inspiring seeing her sister fight so hard during her recovery.

“The progress that she is making is truly a miracle and I owe it all to prayers because the doctors never thought that she would even be at this step, and it’s three months out, and she’s very strong-willed and she is out to prove a point,” said Sharpe.

A jury trial for Dan Segall, the man accused of driving drunk and crashing into Teressa’s family has been set for early September.

More information on the fundraiser can be found here.

