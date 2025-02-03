Watch Now
Garage fire spreads to home in Smith Valley neighborhood

Several roads in the neighborhood were impacted by the emergency response, which required mutual aid.
A fire that started in a shared garage Saturday morning in the area of Smith Lake Road spread to a home near Kalispell.
KALISPELL — A fire that started in a shared garage Saturday morning spread to a home near Kalispell.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Smith Lake Road.

The wind then blew the flames into a nearby home, according to Smith Valley Fire Chief Amy Beick.

The responding agencies included Smith Valley, West Valley, South Kalispell, and Kalispell.

Beick said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

