Glacier National Park provides update on utility projects

Glacier National Park is reminding visitors of the Two Medicine Road about a closure that will begin this fall and has announced updates on other construction projects happening throughout the park.

Two Medicine

The 2025 Two Medicine Road closure will begin on October 1, 2025. The closure is in place to facilitate the replacement of a deep culvert. The road will remain closed to vehicles during the culvert replacement. When the road reopens by late November 2025, it may be for vehicle access or for non-motorized use only, depending on the weather. The road normally closes to vehicles at the first significant snowfall.

The culvert work is part of a larger, multi-year Two Medicine Road Rehabilitation and Utility Replacement project, which is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2027. The project includes a full water system replacement, ditch re-establishment, road repair, parking lot construction, replacement of entrance station buildings, and paving.

The Two Medicine utility replacement project is planned to begin in April 2026. Construction for this phase of the project will require spring and fall closures in the Two Medicine developed area and a full closure of the campground in 2026.

Closures in the Two Medicine developed area will occur outside of concession operating dates (May 22-September 8) and concessioner operated boat tours and the Two Medicine Campstore will remain open. The park will maintain access to hiking trails as feasible, but access to some trails may be limited.

St. Mary

Additional utility replacement is planned to begin at the St. Mary Campground, the administrative area, and around the Visitor Center in 2026. The St. Mary Campground will be temporarily closed for construction of the new water system during the winter and possibly the spring of 2026, but will reopen by July 1, 2026. The St. Mary Visitor Center will maintain its normal seasonal schedule.

Many Glacier

In 2025, Many Glacier Campground was closed due to the Swiftcurrent area water system replacement and utility project. The Many Glacier Campground is expected to reopen in mid-May 2026. The Swiftcurrent area closure began in September 2024.

Lake McDonald Lodge, Many Glacier, and Granite Park Chalet

Design is underway on additional utility system replacement projects at Lake McDonald Lodge Developed Area, Many Glacier Hotel Developed Area, and Granite Park Chalet. These projects are currently in design with construction planned to begin in the fall of 2026 or spring 2027.

Click here for additional information on construction projects in Glacier National Park.