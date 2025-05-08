Glacier National Park provides updates for Mother’s Day weekend

WEST GLACIER — Here's what you need to know if you're planning to take mom to Glacier National Park for Mother's Day.

Park officials report Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open to vehicle traffic to Avalanche Campground starting Saturday, May 10.

The park’s road crew is still clearing snow farther up the road and, as of Wednesday afternoon, was working between Triple Arches and Rim Rock.

The entire Going-to-the-Sun Road typically doesn't open until sometime in mid to late June.

The Apgar Visitor Center will be open daily beginning this weekend.

The hiker/biker shuttle may operate later in the season.

Visitors can hike and bike Going-to-the-Sun Road past the gate closure on the weekends as far as the posted pedestrian closure.

During the week, the road crew sets the closure based on where they are working and existing hazards.

The park sends out text alerts, notifying the public about where the road crew and avalanche closures are set every week and general road opening and closure updates.

Sign up for text alerts by texting the message “GNPROADS” to the number 333111.

Click here for information about additional text alerts available from Glacier National Park.