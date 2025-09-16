Glacier Park International Airport hosting Montana Air Service Rendezvous

Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell is hosting the Montana Air Service Rendezvous this week.

The annual event connects major airlines with airport representatives from across the state.

GPIA Director Rob Ratkowski says representatives from ten major airlines are in Kalispell, including United, Delta and Alaska.

Ratkowski says the rendezvous helps Montana's seven major airports build connections with airlines while creating opportunities to expand flight options.

"We here in Kalispell are particularly focusing on wintertime flights, off-season flights, because as everybody knows, summer is strong all by itself."

Ratkowski says GPIA saw a 12% growth in passengers this July compared to last year, and a 9% increase in August.