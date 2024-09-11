Watch Now
Gov. Greg Gianforte remembers lives lost in 9/11 attacks, honors 3 Kalispell veterans

Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Kalispell to honor and remember the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks as well as to honor three outstanding veterans
Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Kalispell on September 11, 2024, to honor and remember the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks and to honor three outstanding veterans.
KALISPELL — Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Kalispell on Wednesday to honor and remember the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks as well as to honor three outstanding veterans.

The 9/11 ceremony was held in Depot Park in downtown Kalispell.

The lives lost 23 years ago were remembered with a prayer from the VFW Glacier Park Post, a presentation of colors and a moment of silence led by Gov. Gianforte.

The governor also recognized three veterans who are recipients of the 2023 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation.

The veterans — nominated by members of the community — received the award for their outstanding military service and continued service to their community. Thirty-nine veterans received the award in 2023.
“This is a solemn day nine eleven. we remember the tragedy that occurred 23 years ago where we lost almost 3,000 lives. We're here to remember that and honor those first responders who rushed towards the disasters to do what they could to help," Gov. Gianforte said. We're also here to honor three notable veterans, who have served their country, and continue to serve in the community here in Kalispell."

Nominations for the 2024 Governor’s Veteran Commendation are open through Oct. 21, 2024. and can be made here.

