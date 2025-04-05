Hundreds gather for "Hands Off Protest" in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A large crowd gathered in Kalispell Saturday afternoon for a “Hands Off Protest” that started at the Flathead County Courthouse.

“It just feels deep, it feels encouraging,” said Kalispell resident Audrey Hyvonen.

Hyvonen was one of hundreds of protestors at Saturday’s Hands off rally in Kalispell.

“I came a little early to share signs with anyone who forgot theirs or got inspired to stop and join us.”

Hyvonen said she wanted to protest peacefully and let her voice be heard regarding current decisions being made at the federal and state level.

“We want to be heard, a lot of us are writing letters, sending emails, trying to reach our legislatures, we’re not getting the responses that we want to be getting, we’re getting placation, we’re getting things that look like they are made by robots, and we don’t feel like we’re being heard,” said Hyvonen.

The rally started at the Flathead County Courthouse before protestors marched down main street in Kalispell all the way to Depot Park.

“This is a message of unity; inclusion and it will stay that way,” said Kalispell resident Trand Seymour.

Seymour said he wanted to protest because he feels like America’s democracy is being dismantled from within.

“We’ve seen a lot of bipartisan support across the board, not just from liberals or people who are registered democrats, but from conservatives, people who maybe voted for Trump and are feeling some buyer’s remorse for lack of a better phrase,” said Seymour.

Hyvonen was excited to see protestors come out in big numbers in the Flathead.

“The effects are hitting home faster and faster, and the reactions will mimic that,” said Hyvonen.