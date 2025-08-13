KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Airport was the scene of a plane crash and fire that took place on Monday, August 11. Crews and Red Eagle Aviation have been working to clean up the wreckage.

“This was a home-built Swearingen, one of a kind; they've had it for 23 years, flown it for over 300 hours. This was their baby,” Kalispell City Airport Manager John Paul Noyes told MTN.

The Swearingen is one of several planes ruined in Monday's fiery crash.

“Obviously, the owner's aircraft is gone, you have this one that is gone, and then we had three other aircrafts that have significant damage, and now we are learning about a fourth that has maybe some cosmetic damage too," Noyes told MTN.

Kalispell City Airport starts clean up process after plane fire on Monday

Authorities say a plane was landing at the airport when the pilot lost control. The pilot and three passengers had only seconds to escape before a massive fire broke out.

“I don't know if you want to call it a miracle, but it did a 180, which allowed the exit door to be that direction, and the wind was coming from that direction, so it kept the smoke and flames on the other side of the plane for a few seconds. These guys got out and they maybe had a second or two left before the whole thing was gone,” Noyes says.

Now, Red Eagle Aviation, the company that manages the city airport, is working to clear a scene that's also under investigation.

“These guys are a professional clean-up crew, and so they'll take all these parts back to their secured hangar in Pullman, Washington, and it will stay there until NTSB says it's okay to move that stuff.”

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office

The damage is extensive, but the airport is open except for the crash scene.

“Initially, we quadrant everything off for insurance purposes, because you have to get the insurance people in here, we also get the owners in here to look at all the damage to their aircrafts, so everyone can get their photos," Noyes stated.

The crash marks the third in three weeks in the Flathead Valley. But Red Eagle Aviation says it's human mistakes, not the industry, that often lead to tragedy.

“Aviation is safe, people do make mistakes, no different than handling cars and firearms, and there are just people who shouldn't do this.”