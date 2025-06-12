Kalispell healthcare workers and residents rally for Medicaid

KALISPELL — With Medicaid on the mind, a small group of healthcare workers and concerned citizens gathered in Kalispell's Depot Park Thursday to rally against President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill and the leaders who support it.

The group met with signs and chants at the ready and marched down Main Street until they reached Senator Tim Sheehy's Kalispell office.

Healthcare workers and people who use Medicaid, like Franteesa Palmatier, shared their personal experiences on why it is an important program.

“Without Medicaid, I wouldn’t have been able to have access to seeing a doctor or basic care,” Palmatier said.

She also expressed her disappointment in Congress passing this bill and the role Congressman Ryan Zinke played in that session.

“I think it's very important that the people that we've elected to represent us care about us and vote for us,” Palmatier said you may have this concept of who's on Medicaid, but you can't even imagine all the different types of people that are on it that benefit from it. We need it and I hope they see that. I hope Zinke sees that. I hope that he cares and chooses to vote for care.”

Rep. Zinke's Office responded with the following statement to MTN: