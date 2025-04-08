Kalispell Reserve Drive project continues, restrictions in place

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation is continuing work on the Reserve Drive Hutton Ranch Road to Whitefish Stage Road project.

This week, crews will be hauling gravel, working on curbs and gutters, and performing concrete work.

On the west end of the project, right-in/right-out access will continue at the intersection with Hutton Ranch Road, Town Pump, and Corwin Motors.

The West Reserve Drive entrance to Home Depot will be closed.

A 12-foot width restriction is in place 24/7. Oversized vehicles exceeding this width should plan an alternate route.

Drivers should plan for 15 to 20-minute delays as speeds are reduced.

Construction will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Additional information can be found by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484, on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for additional information about the project.