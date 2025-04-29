Kalispell road project on Reserve Drive continuing

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is continuing work on the Reserve Drive: Hutton Ranch Road to Whitefish Stage Road project this week.

Crews will be working on storm drains, along with more bridge and concrete work.

On the west end of the project, right-in/right-out access will continue at the intersection.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and drivers should plan for 15 to 20-minute delays. Two lanes of traffic are currently open.

The new intersections will receive dedicated turn lanes, new traffic signals, and concrete surfacing.

Crews will also replace the Stillwater River Bridge deck to include sidewalks.

Additional information can be found by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484, on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for additional information about the project.