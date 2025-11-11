KALISPELL — It was a full gymnasium at Peterson Elementary School in Kalispell on Tuesday morning as students and their families honored our nation's veterans.

“Show the kids and the staff what we do and what we do afterwards, our service continues,” said U.S. Navy veteran Art Bielz.

It was a morning of thanks and remembrance.

“It’s one day a year, but remember, veterans serve 365 days a year away from their families and away from home, and it’s truly been an honor since we have come back to the Flathead Valley, the welcoming that we have gotten,” said U.S. Navy veteran Tom Countryman.

Watch to learn more about Tuesday's Veterans Day ceremonies in Kalispell:

Kalispell students honor veterans during school ceremony

Countryman is a graduate of Columbia Falls High School, joined the United States Navy in 1987, and served on three different ships and two aircraft carriers before retiring after 30 years of service. His service has taken him around the world six times.

“That was my goal. [That] is to say that if you get good grades and you focus now, you could be a jet pilot, you could be a doctor, you could be whatever you want in life, it’s all up to you, giving them some inspiration that outside the Flathead Valley, there is great opportunity,” said Countryman.

Fourth grade students collected winter clothing, food and handmade artwork to give to residents at the Columbia Falls Veterans Home. Last week, residents of the veteran’s home read stories to Peterson students about what it means to be a veteran.

“Stand on the shoulders of those heroes who forged the path for us and probably made it easier for us because it’s not an easy road,” said Bielz.

Bielz opened Tuesday’s assembly with the Pledge of Allegiance. He said Veterans Day is a way to honor and remember all those who have served.

“All those who continue to serve and it just keeps us on the mind that we’re still out here and we’re still serving, and that’s what we do," said Bielz.