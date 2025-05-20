Kalispell to conduct fire hydrant flow testing

MISSOULA — The City of Kalispell will be conducting fire hydrant flow testing on various fire hydrants beginning on Wednesday, May 21.

People may notice a harmless brownish or yellowish water discoloration because of naturally occurring sediments stirred up during testing.

City officials note the water will still be safe for consumption.

Residents might also hear noise and see water flowing on the streets, with brief changes in water pressure possible.

No service interruptions are expected.

People who do notice discolored water can run their taps for a few minutes until it clears.

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Kalispell Public Works at 406-758-7720.