Kalispell to hold public open house to meet city manager finalist

KALISPELL— The City of Kalispell is inviting the community to a public open house on Wednesday, Dec. 10, to meet city manager finalist Jarod Nygren.

The open house runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in the Kalispell City Hall Council Chambers.

The event will provide an opportunity to meet Nygren, ask questions and offer input to city council members.

Nygren is currently serving as interim city manager and has been employed by the City of Kalispell for nearly 11 years.

The Kalispell City Council is expected to vote on whether to hire Nygren for the full-time role during their city council meeting on December 15.

The City of Kalispell has 244 full-time employees and operates under a $180 million budget.