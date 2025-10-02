Kalispell's Logan Health expands prostate cancer care

KALISPELL - Logan Health in Kalispell is now offering a new form of treatment targeting prostate cancer.

Logan Health is now the third health system in Montana to offer PLUVICTO therapy, joining facilities in Helena and Billings. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which affects the entire body, PLUVICTO is a targeted treatment designed to attack prostate cancer cells directly.

Logan Health Nurse Practitioner Mallory Pursley said patients often experience fewer side effects and generally feel less sick compared to systemic chemotherapy. She explained PLUVICTO is administered through a short intravenous infusion in an outpatient setting.

“What’s really nice about Logan Health is that we do have treatments like this available that you know maybe a few years ago were not, and you had to leave the state and go to a bigger university medical center such as in Salt Lake City or in Seattle, so that is really nice that we have that available here and you can still be at home,” said Pursley.

Pursley said those interested in using PLUVICTO should contact their healthcare provider for more information.