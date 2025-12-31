Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Mitchell Kleinman is facing felony attempted murder and criminal endangerment charges following a road rage shooting along Columbia Falls Stage Road on Christmas Eve that left one driver with a gunshot wound to the ear. Kleinman told authorities he believed the victim was going to shoot him, and he's set to appear in court on Jan. 15. (Read the full story)

The Montana Nightriders Snowmobile Club has cleared more than 400 downed-trees from over 120 miles of trails in Mineral County following wind and rainstorms earlier this month. Members are using chainsaws and groomers to restore recreation access while maintaining tourism revenue that's essential to small towns during the winter. (Read the full story)

Missoula's Glacier Ice Rink is averaging around 100 skaters per public session this winter, though attendance is slightly down due to unusually warm weather. The 28-year-old facility offers activities for all ages and abilities, from beginner family skates to hockey and figure skating. (Read the full story)