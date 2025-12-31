Missoula readers help socialize shelter cats through story time

MISSOULA — Story time took on a special meaning Tuesday at AniMeals as Missoula Public Library's Bookmobile wheeled on over for another "Reads with Cats" event.

Visitors checked out books and read them aloud to shelter cats, helping socialize the animals while they wait to find their future families.

"It's so great because it is a combination of encouraging reading, encouraging kids to get into books, and it's such a great socialization tool for the the cats," AniMeals Executive Director Janet Rose said. "The more socialized they are by having kids around, interaction, people talking to them, reading to them and playing with them."

The program gives the cats valuable human interaction that prepares them for life after the shelter.

"Reading to cats is really a great benefit to them, it's very much a de-stressor and it's also a de-stressor for kids as well," Rose said. "So it's just an all around wonderful event that brings people together in the community around animals."

Many participants also brought in donations like pet food for the Animal Food Bank, which organizers said is especially needed during the winter months.

"Everyone who's come has been bringing donations, donations of food." Rose said. "We have a very large animal food bank and this enables us to provide plenty of food. Cat, dog, ferrets, whatever...because of these donations."

While the cats got their dose of storytime snuggles, organizers are reminding the community that donations to the food bank are welcomed year-round.