Winning Montana Millionaire tickets claimed from Missoula, Columbia Falls

One of the $1 million winning Montana Millionaire tickets was sold in Missoula.

The Montana Lottery says that Dale Goodsell came forward to claim the lucky ticket, which was sold at the South Gate Market in Missoula.

Montana Lottery

After heading to the Montana Lottery office in Helena with his lucky ticket, Goodsell asked his girlfriend to spend the rest of her life with him and she said yes, a social media post states.

"We couldn’t be happier for this lucky couple. Congratulations!" the post states.

Meanwhile, Monica Capps claimed a $1 million prize with a ticket purchased at Junction Gas in Columbia Falls.

Montana Lottery

