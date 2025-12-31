Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Ring in the New Year’s Day with First Day hikes in the Flathead

The family-friendly hikes range from easy walks to moderate trails, giving visitors a chance to start the year with fresh air and scenic winter views.
Several Montana state parks are offering New Year's Day adventures including eight parks in the Flathead.
Ring in the New Year’s Day with First Day hikes in the Flathead
Flathead Lake State Park
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Looking to ring in 2025 with a First Day Hike on Thursday?

Well, you're in luck because several state parks are offering New Year's Day adventures.

Eight parks in the Flathead are participating, including Flathead Lake State Park, Whitefish Lake State Park, Lone Pine State Park, and Somers Beach State Park.

The family-friendly hikes range from easy walks to moderate trails, giving visitors a chance to start the year with fresh air and scenic winter views.

Organizers say to bring weather-appropriate clothing, water, and ice cleats if trails are icy.

The nationwide First Day Hikes program encourages people to begin their new year with outdoor adventure, and participants can share their experiences on social media using the #FirstDayHikes.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader