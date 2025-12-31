Ring in the New Year’s Day with First Day hikes in the Flathead

MISSOULA — Looking to ring in 2025 with a First Day Hike on Thursday?

Well, you're in luck because several state parks are offering New Year's Day adventures.

Eight parks in the Flathead are participating, including Flathead Lake State Park, Whitefish Lake State Park, Lone Pine State Park, and Somers Beach State Park.

The family-friendly hikes range from easy walks to moderate trails, giving visitors a chance to start the year with fresh air and scenic winter views.

Organizers say to bring weather-appropriate clothing, water, and ice cleats if trails are icy.

The nationwide First Day Hikes program encourages people to begin their new year with outdoor adventure, and participants can share their experiences on social media using the #FirstDayHikes.