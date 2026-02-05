The Larch House brings 39-room luxury hotel to downtown Whitefish

WHITEFISH — Whitefish, a city fueled by adventure and recreation, has gotten a hotel that fits its unique style with The Larch House.

"Our number one goal is just to cater to the adventure, modern traveler and we really think that our property sets up best for that," said Ryan Fuller, director of marketing and partnership.

Nestled right downtown, The Larch House was a detail-oriented project that has been years in the making and features the work of an award-winning architectural firm.

Check out The Larch House in Whitefish:

"Shop Development developed this project, and we worked closely with Olson Kundig for the past three or four years," Fuller said.

The 39-room hotel opened in December and features many amenities, including a restaurant and bar, a heated swimming pool with a view of Big Mountain, ski storage rooms, and nods to local artists.

The Larch House includes local Whitefish artist Madeline Boyle's Larch Series paintings that hang in every guest room and suite.

Maddie Kiefer/MTN News One of the 39 rooms and suites at the Larch House in Whitefish.

"She actually owns the women's boutique downtown, MStudio as well, so it was really awesome to get to work with her," Fuller said.

Director of Operations Stacey Ingham hopes The Larch House can become a vessel for guests to explore Whitefish as a whole.

"Just providing a platform for people to come experience Whitefish, and support the local businesses here, the other restaurants, the small business owners and shops, I think that that's one of the things that we are incredibly thoughtful to crafting a wonderful plan for that," Ingham said.

Maddie Kiefer/MTN News The Larch House features a heated swimming pool with views of Big Mountain.

Even more amenities are in The Larch House's future, including a rooftop bar and a special speakeasy that will be open to the public.

"It's called the antler room, it's going to accommodate around 22 people so it's intimate in scale but going to be a super moody, spirit-forward place to relax and enjoy," Fuller said.

Patrons can expect to be greeted by a special guest when they walk through the doors - Moose the Bernese Mountain Dog.

"He loves being here, so if you stop by, say hi to Moose!" Fuller said.