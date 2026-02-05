KPAX meteorologists celebrate National Weatherperson's Day with Missoula seniors

MISSOULA — KPAX TV meteorologists Lewis Dortch and Erin Yost brought weather education to the Village Senior Residence in Missoula on Thursday in celebration of National Weatherperson's Day.

The meteorologists delivered an interactive weather presentation covering how hail forms, how weather models work and why valley inversions occur in western Montana.

Following the presentation, Lewis and Erin answered questions from residents.

National Weatherperson's Day is celebrated on February 5 each year, honoring one of America's first weather observers, John Jeffries, who began taking daily weather observations in 1774.