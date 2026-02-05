Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

KPAX meteorologists celebrate National Weatherperson's Day with Missoula seniors

KPAX Meteorologists National Weatherperson Day
MTN News
KPAX meteorologists Lewis Dortch and Erin Yost celebrated National Weatherperson's Day with an educational presentation at Village Senior Residence in Missoula.
KPAX Meteorologists National Weatherperson Day
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — KPAX TV meteorologists Lewis Dortch and Erin Yost brought weather education to the Village Senior Residence in Missoula on Thursday in celebration of National Weatherperson's Day.

The meteorologists delivered an interactive weather presentation covering how hail forms, how weather models work and why valley inversions occur in western Montana.

Following the presentation, Lewis and Erin answered questions from residents.

National Weatherperson's Day is celebrated on February 5 each year, honoring one of America's first weather observers, John Jeffries, who began taking daily weather observations in 1774.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader