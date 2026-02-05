KPAX brings joy to Lowell Elementary School students with free book fair

MISSOULA — It was an exciting day for us at KPAX and for the fourth and fifth grade students at Lowell Elementary School in Missoula because Thursday marked the Scholastic Book Fair!

The kids got to pick out five brand new books, courtesy of the Scripps Howard Fund, KPAX and generous donations from you!

It's part of our "If You Give a Kid a Book" campaign that aims to encourage a lifelong love of reading and improve literacy rates among children who may not otherwise have access to books at home.

The students had so many topics at their fingertips, so, no matter what title they chose, these kids know reading skills are important.

"The reason I think it is important for kids my age to read,(...) specifically for any age to read, is because you can learn more stuff off of reading. So that way you know like more like reading skills and stuff like that. So that way if you, because when you get a job, you're gonna have to do a lot more reading and math and stuff like that," student Julia Hart said.

"I felt really happy because usually we only get like, we don't get ten books because usually we only have one book there," added student Yvie Nicholson Borowy. "So, I was pretty happy that we got two, and I was thinking maybe I could get one for my baby brother, which I think he'd be really happy about, because we could read them to him."

The rest of the students will soon be browsing the shelves to select their own titles — and even more exciting, there is another Scholastic book fair coming up in May.