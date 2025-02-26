Watch Now
Large fiber outage planned for Northwest Montana

Montana Sky Networks is splicing a new fiber into its network as part of a road project and utility relocation.
High-speed fiber-optic cable sits on spools at a Missoula telecom equipment yard.
KALISPELL — A major fiber outage in Northwest Montana will impact service late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Montana Sky Networks is splicing a new fiber into its network as part of a road project and utility relocation on West Reserve and Whitefish Stage in Kalispell.

The outage will start just before midnight Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Friday.

Montana Sky Networks reports the following will be impacted:

  • All fiber services in Evergreen – including Kendal Loop and Swan Mountain Village.
  • All fiber services in Happy Valley.
  • All fiber and wireless services on Highway 2 (in the area of Glacier Park International Airport)
  • All fiber and wireless services in the East Valley “Highway 206 Corridor”.
  • All fiber services in Whitefish.
  • All fiber services in Columbia Falls.
  • All fiber services in Hungry Horse, Martin City and Coram.
  • Fiber service in Essex.

