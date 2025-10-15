Leaf collection set to begin in Kalispell

KALISPELL - The City of Kalispell will start collecting leaves on Oct 20 with Public Works continuing curbside leaf collection until the week of Nov. 17.

People are asked to rake the leaves from the boulevard onto the street approximately two feet away from the curb.

Residents should rake the leaves past the curb by the start of their scheduled weekday, to not miss collection.

A leaf collection schedule can be viewed here.

City officials note that "unpredictable leaf volumes, weather conditions, and equipment failures may require leaf collection days to be performed outside of the scheduled areas."

People should not put rocks, dirt, cans, bottles and branches in leaf piles.