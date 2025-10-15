Community Medical Center breast cancer awareness event makes people think pink

MISSOULA - Community Medical Center (CMC) in Missoula has launched a new awareness event as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Brake for Breakfast got those who drove through to think pink while grabbing a bite to eat on Wednesday morning.

"I had breast cancer. My mom passed away from breast cancer. It was a wild experience, but I'm thankful to be here," attendee and breast cancer survivor Jessica Spehar said.

Watch to learn about the new Brake for Breakfast event:

A chilly October morning didn't stop the hospital's first drive-up breast cancer awareness event.

"I came here because I love this community and I just finished my treatment last week, so I wanted to come get my breakfast," Spehar explained.

CMC staff handed out pink ribboned gift bags stocked with educational information and breakfast.

"It's been steady. We've had quite a few people come through, men and women," Breast Surgical Oncologist and Specialist Angela Pallesi said. "We're telling everybody, you know, talk to your loved ones, do it yourself, go get screened."

CMC is seeing more cancer lately, including cases in younger people.

Emily Brown/MTN News Community Medical Center in Missoula launched a new event on October 15, 2025, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services reports breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among women in Montana, at 33% of all new cancers yearly. Around 960 new cases are diagnosed in the state annually.

"It's important to get screened so that we can identify it early if you do have it," Dr. Pallesi stated. "Don't procrastinate. Get it done. At least, early if you catch it, it's easy to treat, or we're at least establishing a baseline for you."

Additionally, as Spehar has learned, knowing what's going on in your body can save your life.

"I highly recommend getting your mammograms early. I know that they say wait until you're 40, but advocate and just push for yourself to get them earlier and do yourself breast exams and just stay on top of it," Spehar detailed.

