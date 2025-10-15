Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top stories for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Michael Cain appeared in Missoula County District Court for felony hate crime charges. Accused of assaulting a man over his Star of David tattoo outside of the Poverello Center on Oct. 7, Cain also told officers about his beliefs in Nazi ideology while being taken to jail. (Read the full story)

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the woman whose body was found in an irrigation ditch on Sept. 3 died from an accidental drowning, according to a press release from the Missoula Police Department. The family of 38-year-old Leah C. Hartley has been notified of these findings. (Read the full story)

City Club Missoula hosted a mayoral debate between Missoula's two mayoral candidates, Shawn Knopp and Incumbent Mayor Andrea Davis on Tuesday at the Missoula Public Library. Half of the debate was also open to the public, with each table at the event being allowed one question — many of the which focused on how each candidate would address Missoula’s affordable housing crisis. (Read the full story)