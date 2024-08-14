Local organizations use Northwest Montana Fair parking as a fundraiser

KALISPELL — Parking at the Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo can be hard to find but some businesses open up their parking lots to help local organizations raise money.

“It's one of our best fundraisers, just because, especially concerts, rodeos, that's when everyone comes in. And it's amazing just to see the community support us," said Kalispell FFA member Bryce Dorsett. "Because if they want, they can park on the side of the road, but instead they come and they support our chapter, and they come and park here."



The businesses that allow the groups to participate in the parking fundraisers have different requirements. Some take a portion of the money raised during the fair, others just allow the groups to use the parking.

Members of participating groups volunteer their time to sit and collect funds during fair week.

“We're here in shifts, so we spend three hours, three and a half hours. It depends on how fast the afternoon shifts go — faster because you're filling up for the rodeo or the night show things like this here, here in the morning. It's a little slow until about noon until they open up," said Kalispell Lions First Vice President David Falcon.

"We'll be here to start getting rides open. So, yeah, we get to meet all kinds of people and talk about [if] you want to be a Lion. We'd love to have you as a Lion. Yeah, it's good. Either way, it's all good," Falcon continued.

It’s not always busy at the parking lots but it's an important fundraiser for the local groups to make money and spread the word about what they do.

”Totally depends on the day. Every once in a while you have some amazing people come, and they just come and talk to you, and it's really fun opportunity to meet new people. Other times, you're just sitting in a chair waiting for people to show up,” said Dorsett.