Local renewable energy source at Flathead County Landfill continues to expand

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Landfill and Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) have teamed up to turn methane gas from the landfill into energy.

The project started in 2009 and at that time was the only landfill gas-to-energy plant in Montana.

The systems use the methane gas produced from the breakdown of trash. Before the installation of the generators, they just burned the gas but now, they use it to produce local renewable energy.

“It’s something that benefits the community. Flathead County is required to spend all the time and effort to collect the gas and to just burn it without a beneficial use would be a shame. So, glad that Flathead Electric could join in the partnership and make some beneficial use from the gas,” said Flathead Electric Cooperative's Ashley Keltner.

FEC serves 58,000 members with electricity produced through 97% carbon-free methods. The gas-to-energy system only produces about 1% of FEC's power, but it is a constant producer and produces way more power than solar panels can.

The energy production will also be sustainable into the future. If no more garbage were to be put into the Flathead County landfill, starting now, the machines would continue to produce power for another 30 to 50 years.

A second generator was installed to ensure the use of all the gas the landfill is producing. With the possible expansion of the landfill, we could see another generator put in in the future.