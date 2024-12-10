Logan Health closing Kalispell inpatient rehabilitation center for surgical bed unit

KALISPELL — Logan Health in Kalispell has announced the closure of the inpatient rehabilitation program.

The rehabilitation center serves people with injuries such as traumatic brain injuries, stroke, orthopedic and cardiac with five-day-a-week therapy to restore functional independence.

According to Logan Health, the unit will be transitioning to a 13-bed surgical unit to meet the needs of patients.

Over the last year, more than 2,000 medical and surgical patients were held in the emergency department for a period of time, and more than 275 patient transfers were denied admission to Logan Health.

The demand for the inpatient rehabilitation center has increased but stays have declined due to insurance issues. In 2023 there were 142 total patients seen at the rehabilitation center.

In a statement to MTN, Logan Health Chief Medical Officer Cory Short stated:

“Decisions to discontinue a service are not made lightly. This decision was made based on a thoughtful, thorough evaluation by a team of clinicians and operational leaders. We believe transitioning the unit to care for surgical patients will allow us to better meet the demand for inpatient beds and reduce boarder hours in the emergency department.”

The transition is expected to be complete in the spring.